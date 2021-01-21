Nigeria Looks Forward to Working With Biden, Harris - Buhari

21 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

President Buhari congratulates the leaders, and entire country on the successful transition, which marks an important historical inflection point for democracy.

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly welcomes the inauguration of Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States of America on Wednesday, expressing hope that their presidency will mark a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent.

President Buhari congratulates the leaders, and entire country on the successful transition, which marks an important historical inflection point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole.

"We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.

"We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest," the president added.

President Buhari and all Nigerians rejoice with President Joe Biden, sharing the proud feeling that the first woman elected Vice President of the United States has an African and Asian ancestry.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

