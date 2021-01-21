Rwanda: Immigration Services Go Online Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

20 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Following the two-week lockdown imposed on Kigali city, the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration (DGIE) has urged the public that all its services will be available online.

The five online services, the announcement says, include applying for passports, visa and permits, Refugee Travel Documents, Laissez Passer and those sending correspondences, mails among others.

The general public seeking special services that need physical presence, the announcement says, are advised to contact the migration office for further guidance using the contact information shared on migration social media platforms.

The agency has provided the list of mobile phone numbers and emails that those seeking the services can use.

For more information, the general public was also advised to use the website www.migration.gov.rw, www.irembo.gov.rw and social media platforms namely twitter '@Rwandamigration' and facebook 'RwandaImmigration'.

Immigration services are needed since Kigali International Airport will remain open for inbound and outbound travelers according to the cabinet resolutions.

Arriving passengers, the resolution says, must present a negative PCR taken within 120 hours prior to their first departure while those departing must present a negative PCR.

Designated hotels for arriving passengers also remain open under strict Covid-19 prevention measures.

Tourism activities, cabinet said, will continue in strict adherence with Covid-19 health guidelines as guests are facilitated by hotels, tour operators and transport services.

There are also seven things that travelers should know when traveling to Rwanda during this time of the pandemic.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

