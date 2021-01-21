Nigeria: New CCB Members Promise to End Capital Flight, Corrupt Practices

Three new members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) yesterday promised to contribute their quota to ensure a change in the nation's anti-graft fight.

The new members -Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, Olayinka Balogun and Benedict Umeano- spoke with State House correspondents shortly after they were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They have also expressed its commitment towards stopping capital flights usually perpetrated by certain individuals taking Nigeria's resources to develop other nations.

The new members promised to take definite steps towards fighting corrupt practises among the citizenry with the aim of reducing it to the barest minimum.

Speaking after their inauguration, Agbonayinma, who represents South-South, described corruption as a cancer that must be eradicated.

According to him, it was high time people with dubious intentions were stopped from giving the nation a bad name and image.

He gave a promise that the new CCB Board will be tactical, honest and sincere in the fight against corruption to ensure they achieve results that will put the administration in the right path.

Agbonayinma said, "I think Nigeria deserves to get the best, Nigeria deserves to be among the leading nations with all that God has bestowed on this nation, but few cabals have determined to derail the progress of this great nation through dubious means.

"Of course, you know that the Code of Conduct Bureau was established many years ago to curb the menace of corruption. As we can see, corruption is a cancer that needs total eradication and to achieve that every patriotic Nigerian must put hands together and support the government of the day. President Buhari cannot do it alone, he requires everyone.

"Seeing a crime being committed, failure to report that crime to the nearest law enforcement agency, you are as guilty as the man or woman who committed that crime. So it's going to require the effort of everyone of us.

"Myself, I need the cooperation of my team, my committee, all Nigerians, other law enforcement agencies, for us to collaborate in order to bring to bear and put Nigeria first.

"I think Nigeria deserves to get the best because corruption has eaten us deeply and it's so sad that all over the world, Nigeria's resources are taken from Nigeria to develop foreign countries. Why can't we develop our own country?

"That is why I'm happy and proud to be part of this and appreciate Mr President for finding me to be a part of his team in fighting and bringing corruption to the nearest minimum.

"But I must say this that when you fight corruption, corruption will fight back at you. People will always remember when the time comes that this President did a lot.

"So let's join hands together for greater things, for a greater Nigeria, that's the only way we can succeed. The media also you have a role to play."

On his part, the member representing South-west, Balogun, assured that corruption would be tackled corruption frontally.

Accordingtohim," I think it's like moving from one house to the other. I'm a retired Commissioner of Police, I have all my life attempted to fight indiscipline, corruption and general audacity in society. I have used my position as a police officer to do so over the years.

"Having been invited over to the Code of Conduct Bureau means this is an opportunity to actualise those things that I've been conceptualising. I will now be in a position to bring this things to the doorsteps of Nigerians that this is how we should conduct ourselves, this is what the law says and by the grace of God, we tend to not just preach it, but enforce it.

"We want to make sure that everybody conforms with the code of conduct of their various offices in the country."

Also speaking, the member representing South-East in the CCB, Umeano, assured that the Board will take the fight against corruption very seriously.

"I feel so honoured that I have been called upon to represent my constituency in the fight against corruption and the President will not regret appointing me as a member of the CCB, I will do my best and make sure I write my name in the annals of history", he said.