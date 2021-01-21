Botswana: Persistent Heavy Falls Disadvantage Farmers

20 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Portia Ikgopoleng

Masunga — Consistent heavy rainfall in the North East District has been described as an impediment to farmers willing to plough this season.

In an interview with BOPA, principal technical officer in the Department of Crop Production, Mr Innocent Nanga stated that many farmers were looking forward to cultivating their land, but the heavy showers received since December disadvantaged them.

He highlighted that in some areas it rained above 50 millimetres daily, which brought about water clogging in fields, hence making it impossible for tractors to cultivate the soil.

The officer stated that rainfall was a necessity in farming, but only a certain amount and rain was suitable for ploughing.

Mr Nanga said the soil quality in the North East District demands that heavy rainfall should atleast be received at seven days interval rather than continuously in order to allow for the soil to 'breath'.

The officer said some farmers had attempted to plough this month, however their tractors got stuck in the water-clogged and muddy fields.

He indicated that most of the farms that were blooming with crops were the ones that were ploughed in November and beginning of December.

The officer noted that farmers who took advantage of early rains in November would harvest in February.

However he said farmers should not be discouraged by the heavy showers because there was still more time left to plough until February 15 as stipulated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He further highlighted that farm machinery was in good condition to continued with operations once the weather conditions allowed for ploughing to continue.

He said some fields, especially at Masunga cluster fencing project were ploughed and awaiting to be harrowed and planted once the soil moisture was enough to carry seedlings.

Agricultural experts advise that farmers in the North East District should plough more sorghum, millet, beans and ground nuts upon realising that those crops adapt and perform well in the agro-ecological zone.

Mr Nanga further said farmers had taken the expert advice and planted sorghum and millet in Masunga and Mosojane cluster areas, which comprised Masunga, Letsholathebe, Vukwi, Mosojane, Mulambakwena and Pole villages.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.