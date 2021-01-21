Botswana: Persistent Heavy Falls Disadvantage Farmers

Masunga — Consistent heavy rainfall in the North East District has been described as an impediment to farmers willing to plough this season.

In an interview with BOPA, principal technical officer in the Department of Crop Production, Mr Innocent Nanga stated that many farmers were looking forward to cultivating their land, but the heavy showers received since December disadvantaged them.

He highlighted that in some areas it rained above 50 millimetres daily, which brought about water clogging in fields, hence making it impossible for tractors to cultivate the soil.

The officer stated that rainfall was a necessity in farming, but only a certain amount and rain was suitable for ploughing.

Mr Nanga said the soil quality in the North East District demands that heavy rainfall should atleast be received at seven days interval rather than continuously in order to allow for the soil to 'breath'.

The officer said some farmers had attempted to plough this month, however their tractors got stuck in the water-clogged and muddy fields.

He indicated that most of the farms that were blooming with crops were the ones that were ploughed in November and beginning of December.

The officer noted that farmers who took advantage of early rains in November would harvest in February.

However he said farmers should not be discouraged by the heavy showers because there was still more time left to plough until February 15 as stipulated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He further highlighted that farm machinery was in good condition to continued with operations once the weather conditions allowed for ploughing to continue.

He said some fields, especially at Masunga cluster fencing project were ploughed and awaiting to be harrowed and planted once the soil moisture was enough to carry seedlings.

Agricultural experts advise that farmers in the North East District should plough more sorghum, millet, beans and ground nuts upon realising that those crops adapt and perform well in the agro-ecological zone.

Mr Nanga further said farmers had taken the expert advice and planted sorghum and millet in Masunga and Mosojane cluster areas, which comprised Masunga, Letsholathebe, Vukwi, Mosojane, Mulambakwena and Pole villages.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>