South Africa: NMF Investigating Complaints Against CEO and COO

press release

The Nelson Mandela Foundation can confirm that an investigation is underway into an anonymous complaint that has been made about the conduct of its CEO, Sello Hatang, and its COO, Limpho Monyamane. The chairman of the NMF, Professor Njabulo Ndebele, initiated the investigation on 15 December after receiving an email on 14 December from unidentified staff members.

The Foundation takes allegations of such a nature very seriously and is committed to ensuring a fair and proper outcome. Interviews are currently being conducted with management, staff and a small number of service providers to ensure all sides of the story are heard. In the meantime, the Foundation requests a fair and responsible approach to the issue by the media, and that the process be allowed to run its course. The Foundation is deeply committed to transparency and good governance, and will ensure that it acts in the best interests of its stakeholders, management and staff.

In line with this, the outcome of the investigation will be made public once the process is completed and the investigative report has been considered by the Board. This will include details of the investigation itself, how and by whom it was undertaken, and any recommendations that may be made. Out of fairness to all parties, the Foundation will not be conducting any interviews, or discussing the matter further in public, while the investigation is underway.