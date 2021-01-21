Rwanda: How Tourism Will Maintain Operations During Lockdown

Tourism activities will remain open during the 15 day lockdown which commenced on January 19 in response to rising Covid-19 cases and mortalities.

The Rwandan Development Board has said that tourism activities will proceed but under strict Covid-19 guidelines and measures.

According to a communique signed by Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Officer Clare Akamanzi, tourism activities such as travel to national parks, museums and other tourist attractions such as city tours are open for international and domestic travelers under strict covid-19 measures.

Tourism firms and service providers facilitating guests are required to inform and share itineraries with the Rwanda development Board for clearance.

Travelers, including drivers undertaking tourism activities within the city and across the country are required to fill and submit movement clearance forms available on the Visit Rwanda Website https://www.visitrwanda.com/domestic-tourists-facilitation-form/ together with copies of their negative covid-19 test results taken not more than 24 hours before the trip.

Tourism establishments will be expected to apply for movement clearance for their staff on a weekly basis.

For summits, hotels are allowed to host essential conferences with a written approval by the Rwanda Development Board.

The development is expected to serve as a lifeline to the sector which has been going through tough times as a result of the pandemic and measures to curb it.

By maintaining continuation of some operations, the sector is likely to maintain jobs and maintain flow of income, albeit reduced, which could keep firms from closing up entirely.

As was the case prior to the lockdown and since the opening of the airspace, designated hotels are hosting arriving passengers as they await their covid-19 results.