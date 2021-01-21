Tanzania: Reflections On Past Political Events in the Month of January

LEST we forget, the year 2021 is the 60th anniversary of our country's independence. The 60th anniversary of any important event, is commonly referred to as the Diamond Jubilee; and is normally given special significance in terms of its celebrations.

But the relevant celebrations will take place in December, on UHURU day itself, 9th December, 20 21. We promised earlier in this column, that during the current month of January 2021, we will be making reflections on the major political events that took place during the similar moths of January, in the course of our country's history.

And in fulfillment of that promise, in the last two weeks, we made presentations relating to Zanzibar's glorious January 1964 revolution, and its aftermath. In today's article, we will focus on the other major events, namely:- (i) Of January 1962 (Prime Minister Julius Nyerere's most unusual resignation); (ii) of January 1964 (the inherited colonial army mutiny), and (iii) of January 1971 (the spill-over effects of the military coup in Uganda).

Prime Minister Nyerere's resignation.

Mwalimu Nyerere's voluntary action of resigning from the Office of Prime Minister of newly independent Tanganyika, was taken barely a month after the country's independence, and came as a huge and shocking surprise to everyone, in Tanganyika, as well as beyond the country's borders.

This unusual event is well worth remembering, for two good reasons:- One, its significant importance in the country's political history. The general public surprise and shock created by Mwalimu Nyerere's sudden resignation, was succinctly summarised by one John Hatch, in his book titled "Two African Statesmen : Kaunda of Zambia and Nyerere of Tanzania" (Martin Secker & Warburg, London) as follows:- "It is virtually unknown for a politician to surrender his office voluntarily.

And it is certainly unique for a man to lead his country to independence, and then immediately, and voluntarily, retire from the leading position. Inevitably therefore, speculation over the cause of his unprecedented action spread rapidly throughout the country, and far beyond. Naturally, it was widely assumed that he had been driven out of power by his critics in the party".

But that could not have been possible because, as the charismatic leader he truly was, Julius Nyerere was in such an impregnable position that no one person, or group of persons, could possibly succeed in ousting him from power.

The true reasons for his voluntary resignation were clearly stated in his own speech to the nation which he delivered on the same day he announced his resignation (22nd January 1962), and which was designed to dismiss any such speculations by explaining the true reasons for the action he had taken, in which he said the following:- " Today, I relinquished my position as Prime Minister of Tanganyika.

But before doing that, I selected a new team of ministers, with Mr Rashid Kawawa at its head as the new Prime Minister. I have taken this action after winning the support of my colleagues on the National Executive, but after a long debate that has taken several days . . . I know that this will come to many of you as a shock, but that will be mainly a product of habit, for the reason only that it is most unusual for a Prime Minister to step down from his position as leader of the Government, and confine himself only to the leadership of the ruling party.

But on my part, it is with the fullest confidence in the new Government, and the people of Tanganyika, that I will now undertake my new task, namely that of leading the task of building a new TANU, which must be reformed and reshaped in order to meet the changed circumstances of an independent Tanganyika". There are numerous lessons which can be learnt from Mwalimu Nyerere's leadership style, and this is, certainly, one of them.

Two, that event is particularly significant, in the sense that it clearly distinguishes Mwalimu Nyerere's unique leadership character and style from that of many of his peers, both past and present who, as we all know, tend to cultivate an insatiable greed for remaining in power, so that once they have acquired state power, they will employ all sorts of tricks (including foul ones), in order to retain that power! This is easily confirmed by current evidence.

For it is only two weeks ago, on 6th January 2021, that the world watched, in absolute disbelief, America's outgoing President Donald Trump's followers performing a grand opera within the precincts of Congress, that country's Legislature; in his last minute efforts to retain power after the dismal failure of his other miserable attempts to have the legitimate results of the general election nullified by making satanic claims that "millions of dead people had voted in that election", and that "voting machines had switched his votes to his rival, Joe Biden"! President Trump's behaviour and actions prompted one political commentator, a Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law school, to hammer home the obvious truth that "Trump's phenomenon isn't unique.

There are many mini-Trumps everywhere". Indeed there are; and they are the kind that would benefit by following Mwalimu Nyerere's exemplary leadership style in this particular respect.

The January 1964 army mutiny.

During the night of January 20th, 1964; a group of non-commissioned African officers of the 1st Battalion of the Tanganyika African Rifles (which was the official designation of Tanganyika's army which had been inherited from the colonial Administration), staged a mutiny against their commissioned British officers, and arrested them.

But the mutineers also went on rampage and captured some important Government facilities, including the International Airport, and the Government radio broadcasting station. They also attempted to capture State House (IKULU).

But by the time they arrived at the gates of State House, President Nyerere had already been whisked away to a safe location in nearby Kigamboni area, at the home of a trusted TANU leader, one Mzee Sultan Kizwezwe.

Subsequently however, as the mutiny progressed to its second day, other, nonmilitary vagabonds took advantage of the generally confused situation, and started committing acts of lawlessness and criminality, such as shop breaking and stealing goods, in several different areas of Dar es Salaam.

But President Nyerere had also returned to State House, and from there, he sent for the British High Commissioner, whom he asked to submit his request to the British Government asking to be given urgent support in subduing the mutineers. The British Government acted promptly on that request, and by early morning of 25th January, 1964; a British warship carrying British soldiers and their equipment, had already anchored in Dar es Salaam.

The British soldiers then landed and descended on the mutineers, who were quickly subdued. The troops of the 2nd Battalion at Tabora and Nachingwea, who had joined the mutiny on the second day, were also disarmed. It became known later, that the mutineers' primary intention was to achieve the immediate removal of their British commanders and their replacement by Tanganyika Officers, plus other demands of an increase in their salaries and other allowances.

They had no political objectives. But that ugly incident had inflicted great pain on President Nyerere, as evidenced by his broadcast to the nation, in which he said the following:- "Yesterday was a day of great shame and disgrace to our nation.

I thank all the people who helped to keep this disgrace from getting out of hand; and I hope that our country will never again witness a repetition of such disgrace". Thereafter, the President quickly disbanded the Tanganyika African Rifles, and took immediate steps to establish a completely new army of loyal recruits from among the TANU Youth League members; while in the meantime, he requested his fellow Africa President of the newly independent Nigeria, to provide a contingent of Nigerian soldiers to take care of Tanganyika's military needs, pending the establishment of its own army, the present Tanganyika People's Defence Forces (TPDF).

The military coup in Uganda, January 1971. An unexpected military coup suddenly took place in Uganda in January 1971, which removed President Milton Obote from power.

This event created a very significant political impact, of shock and disbelief, on the minds of many Tanzanians. Military coups had indeed taken place before, in some far away countries of Africa such as Ghana, and Nigeria; but these had not created the kind of political impact on the minds of ordinary people in Tanzania, as did the military coup so close to Tanzania, in neighbouring Uganda! And the situation was made worse, when some anti-ujamaa 'scare mongers' started frightening people, that a similar coup was bound to take place in Tanzania, because of its Ujamaa policy.

These scare-mongers falsely spread unfounded rumours, that the coup in Uganda was a direct result of that country having adopted "the common man's charter", which was a 'declaration of intent' to build socialism in Uganda; and was seen as the equivalent of Tanzania's "Arusha Declaration on Socialism and Self-reliance", which had been adopted in 1967.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The "Common man's charter" had been adopted at the General Conference of the Uganda People's Congress (Uganda's ruling party), in 1969. President Nyerere and myself (in my capacity as TANU's Executive Secretary General), had been invited to Kampala to attend that Conference, which we had gladly accepted. I can thus confirm that the contents of their "Common man's Charter" were substantially similar to those of our "Arusha Declaration"; in the sense that they were both 'declarations of intent', to build socialism in our respective countries.

The scare mongers' false rumours therefore appeared somewhat credible. Hence, because of these disturbing political machinations by the anti-ujamaa elements, President Nyerere felt obliged to take some action, that would reassure the Tanzanian people of their continued safety.

He did so, firstly by calling a huge public rally at Jangwani grounds in Dar es Salaam; at which he assured the country by declaring confidently, that "it was just not possible for a military coup to take place in Tanzania", and convincingly explained the reasons for that assertion.

And as a follow up on that public assurance; he took two other measures in pursuance of that same objective of reassuring the population of their guaranteed political safety under his leadership. The first measure was the formulation of a new Government policy, that introduced mass military training for all the able-bodied Tanzanians, and in particular, for members of TANU, the ruling party. And the second was the adoption by the ruling party, of a new policy document titled "The 1971 TANU Guidelines", in February 1971. Both measures were important and relevant responses to the coup in Uganda.

The introduction of mass militia training (mgambo) was the immediate policy option which was taken by the Government. The second was to call an extraordinary meeting of TANU's National Executive Committee, which was held in February, 1971, to deliberate over the matter of the coup in Uganda, and to agree on any new defence strategies for our country.

The meeting first affirmed the government's militia training policy; and thereafter, agreed on the new party policy document, namely the "1971 TANU Guidelines" already referred to above. (To be continued next week).

piomsekwa@gmail.com /0754767576