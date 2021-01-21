Tanzania: Ministry Strategises On Plans to Transform ICT Sector

THE Ministry of Communication and Information Technology is strategising fresh plans that it says will help transform the ICT sector to actively contribute in the national economic growth.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Zainab Chaula said a team of professionals in the ministry was holding a detailed technical session with experts from the President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance aimed at revisiting the position of ICT in enhancing social and economic development.

According to the PS, the ministry was strategically designed to facilitate information and communications technology for development. "This team is meeting to prepare an executive strategic action plan for the purpose," she said in Dodoma.

"This strategic plan that we are preparing will make it easier to measure our performance as a ministry in achieving the goals. It will help in understanding the actual contribution of the ministry in the national gross domestic product-GDP," she told the ministry officials.

Elaborating, Dr Chaula noted the strategy will help in increasing accountability and set fresh goals among executives and employees in the ministry.

However, she quickly called for collaboration, diligence, inclusivity and focus if they are to develop a first-class plan, adding: "I believe the new document will detail all requirements and set a timeline for implementation and achievements."

In response, Beltila Mgaya, a facilitator from the President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance assured the PS the meeting had been organised at the right time, saying: "For the 12-days, the experts are scheduled to spend six days preparing the Ministry's Strategic Plan and the remaining days will be used to prepare the Monitoring Action Plan."

On his part, Jane Kaji a senior official in the ministry said that the strategic action plan for monitoring and evaluation will help in providing a new guideline to civil servants to improve accountability, transparency and quality of service they provide in the country.