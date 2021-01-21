Tanzania: Ministry Strategises On Plans to Transform ICT Sector

21 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Ministry of Communication and Information Technology is strategising fresh plans that it says will help transform the ICT sector to actively contribute in the national economic growth.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Zainab Chaula said a team of professionals in the ministry was holding a detailed technical session with experts from the President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance aimed at revisiting the position of ICT in enhancing social and economic development.

According to the PS, the ministry was strategically designed to facilitate information and communications technology for development. "This team is meeting to prepare an executive strategic action plan for the purpose," she said in Dodoma.

"This strategic plan that we are preparing will make it easier to measure our performance as a ministry in achieving the goals. It will help in understanding the actual contribution of the ministry in the national gross domestic product-GDP," she told the ministry officials.

Elaborating, Dr Chaula noted the strategy will help in increasing accountability and set fresh goals among executives and employees in the ministry.

However, she quickly called for collaboration, diligence, inclusivity and focus if they are to develop a first-class plan, adding: "I believe the new document will detail all requirements and set a timeline for implementation and achievements."

In response, Beltila Mgaya, a facilitator from the President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance assured the PS the meeting had been organised at the right time, saying: "For the 12-days, the experts are scheduled to spend six days preparing the Ministry's Strategic Plan and the remaining days will be used to prepare the Monitoring Action Plan."

On his part, Jane Kaji a senior official in the ministry said that the strategic action plan for monitoring and evaluation will help in providing a new guideline to civil servants to improve accountability, transparency and quality of service they provide in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.