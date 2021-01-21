Tanzania: Alliance Queens Vow to Regain Winning Run

THE head coach of Alliance Queens Ezekiel Chobanka has assured the team's supporters positive results in their remaining matches of the Women Premier League.

Speaking after a 2-1 loss to JKT Queens at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza on Tuesday, Chobanka said his team played well but minor mistakes cost them.

He said the league is difficult because all teams are working hard to ensure they win their home matches, but he promised to work harder in order to make sure they finish in one of the top five positions in the league standings.

He said his midfield; defence and forwardline did not play well. He said he was asking his team's fans not to give up but to continue to be with their team.

Alliance Queens next match will be played this Friday against Yanga Princess at Nyamagana Stadium while JKT Queens will play against TSC Queens at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Both matches will be played at 4pm. Speaking after the victory, JKT Queens head coach Azish Kondo said his team played well which took them to victory.

"We were lucky to win against Alliance Queens, the game was really tough. Alliance has a good team and its players are playing with great dedication," Kondo said.

The former JKT Ruvu gaffer said their team's lack of the service of their prolific striker Fatuma Abdallah cost them dearly as his attacking line-up. He said his team has played Stumai Abdallah but was still nursing injuries.