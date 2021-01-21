Tanzania: Tcaa Approves Precision Air Training Centre

21 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRECISION Air (PW) said on Wednesday Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) approved its training centre (PTC) and first class starts in March.

PW, one of the leading airlines in the region, said TCAA granted the approval of trading organisation certification warrant opening of the centre and the first course to be offered is cabin crew initial course.

The PW's Managing Director and CEO Mr Patrick Mwanri said the centre is expected to offer courses such as cabin crew, crew resource management, aviation safety management, transportation of dangerous goods, aviation security and aircraft weight and balance among others.

"We are looking forward to produce competent candidates for aviation sector in Tanzania and beyond. "We have an established experience in this industry and we intend to use it train Tanzanians who will fill the manpower gap in the aviation industry in Tanzania," Mr Mwanri said in a press release.

PW, listed on Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), has an arm length of alumni's working in various local and international companies. Precision Air training center will be located at the airline's head quarter in Dar es Salaam and it will offer other tailor made courses.

"Our center is not for beginners only, but we are also offering on-job training, recurrence trainings for air operators as well other aviation faculties. "We are ready to offer classes that meet international standards," the CEO said.

The PTC is an Approved Training Organization (ATO) by Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA). PTC established and operated by Precision Air Services Plc.

PW is a Tanzania majority owned company, offering schedule flight from its main hub in Dar es Salaam to Arusha, Bukoba, Dodoma, Kahama, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Mtwara, Mwanza, Zanzibar and Nairobi.

Apart from scheduled commercial flights Precision air also offers charter services, third part Maintenance services through its Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO), Parcel services, and Cargo Services.

