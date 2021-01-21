Tanzania: Azam Reinforce Squad for League's Second Round

AZAM Board of Directors said they have high hopes with the appointment of Nassor Idrissa Mohamed as the new chairman of the club. Idrissa has replaced the former bearer, Shani Christoms.

According to the information posted on the club's official Instagram account, the appointment of Nassor is effective from January 19th this year and prior to that, he was advisor to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamazi based outfits.

However, despite many clubs which trade in the Premier League sending their players on a brief leave, the issue is not the same with Azam as they pitched a camp in Zanzibar immediately after the 2021 Mapinduzi Cup.

They have been playing several signal testing matches to keep the squad in good shape before resumption of the league duels which has entered into the second and final round.

Among other friendly matches, Azam played against Malindi and they won 2-0 before later losing 2-0 to KMKM.

The Ice cream makers side were among the busy teams during the past mini transfer window as they sealed the signature of international goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya who was recommended by the Head Coach George Lwandamina.

Also, Azam succeeded to snatch the signature of attacking midfielder Yahya Zayd from Egypt's side Pharco who inked a six-month deal to serve the club.

Kigonya's arrival means Azam will have option of four goalkeepers to select from.

Others are Benedict Haule, David Mapigano and Wilbow Changarawe who were rotating each other in most of the competitive matches they played.

"He had a great time at Forest Rangers where he managed to win the award of best goalkeeper for two successive seasons of the Zambian league. He is also included in the Uganda national team squad," said the statement which accompanied Kigonya's signing.

"Last season, he had 14 clean sheets from 23 matches he played and this season, he stamped four clean sheets before his arrival at our club," reads part of the statement.

Azam began the season's league campaign on acceleration pedal winning seven games in a row under then Coach Aristica Cioaba but things made a U-turn later leading them to lose essential points.

As a result, they brought on board Lwandamina to take charge of the ship throughout the season whose second round of games have just commenced.

He, however, has advantage of doing well at the club as he is not new in the country's football circles after having a successful spell at his former club Yanga before the two sides went different directions.