Tanzania: Support Govt Development Projects, Zanzibaris Told

ZANZIBAR residents have been urged to support development projects and peace initiatives being run by the government for the sake of development in the Island.

Making the appeal at the closure of a two-day 'Zanzibar Peace Conference' here, Zanzibar State Minister- President's Office (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance) Mr Haroun Suleiman Ali further reminded them to avoid things, which might shake peace in the country.

He said the 8th phase government has started prompting many countries in conflicts to admire Zanzibar and borrow a leaf how the Island maintains peace after elections.

"Let us thank God for the achievements so far. Peace is a key achievement towards our development goals," he added, while closing the conference that was opened by Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and attended by his two Vice-Presidents.

The conference organised by 'Friends of Zanzibar' in collaboration with the Mufti office aimed at creating a forum, where Zanzibar nationals can amicably talk without being divided by their political differences.

Mr Ali further said: "Peace remains important in achieving what we plan for the people. The United Nations also talks about promoting it to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. We should make peace and stability a priority."

Visitors from different countries, who attended the conference praised Zanzibar president for opting to go for peace despite political differences.

Earlier before the inauguration of 'Amani Milele Calendar Conference, participants from Mozambique, Malawi, Kenya, DRC, Rwanda, and Burundi shared their experience, saying peace is central in addressing political differences.

The participants also discussed different topics including 'Peace Maintenance- a lesson from Rwandan Genocide; Positive Entrepreneurship as tool for Peace and Development; and the Role of Media in maintaining Peace and Stability.

Ambassadors including Elisabeth Jacobsen (Norway), Didier Chassot (Switzerland), and Regina Heiss (Germany) supported and attended the Zanzibar Peace Conference and at different occasions, commended Dr Mwinyi and Maalim Seif for forming the government of national unity and promoting peace.

They said there was a strong link between peace and sustainable development as a prerequisite in healing political wounds and promised to continue supporting Zanzibar towards achieving its development goals.

"There was violence, mistrust and dissatisfaction after the general elections, but against this backdrop, political parties have agreed to work together. Let all Zanzibaris invest in sustainable peace," Mr Chassot said.