Tanzania: Crime Rate Down By 15pc-IGP Sirro

THE number of crimes reported in the country fell by 15.5 per cent last year, according to a report released by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro.

The new figure indicates sharp year-on-year drop of overall crime rate from 58,590 cases reported in between January and December 2019 to 50,689 cases in 2020.

However, he told the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Khamis Chilo that the country is still secure amid challenges notably seen in gender-related violence.

In addition, the IGP said police are devastating cross-border organised crimes, including assigning a number of uniformed personnel to fully man them.

"The police have set up various strategic plans to control and respond to crime related violence. These strategies have resulted in developing different operation and patrols," he said shortly after the Deputy Minister had visited the Police Headquarters to witness the progress of construction work ongoing at their sites.

The structure formally owned by the Dodoma Urban Water and Supply Authority (DUWASA) was transferred to the police force by the President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr John Magufuli.

Elaborating, the IGP assured the Deputy Minister that they are also working to intensify public awareness especially on the effect of gender-based violence in the community, adding: "The force is also working with religious leaders to help improve security in society."

On his part, Mr Chilo urged the police to strengthen their awareness campaigns in the public, especially educating people that crime does not pay.

He also urged the police to ensure they sustain operations against gender-based violence including taking perpetrators to court, saying: "I urge the public to help the force by providing information that can help police investigations."

Commissioner of the Community Engagement in the Police Force, Mussa Ali Mussa thanked the Deputy Minister for his support to the police, assuring them of full implementation of the government directives.