Gambia: Health Ministry to Introduce Covid-19 Vaccine

20 January 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Gambia's Health Ministry is on the verge of introducing the covid-19 vaccine in The Gambia, this is according to the Director of Education and Health Promotion, Modou Njia.

"We are about to introduce a vaccine (that is the covid-19 vaccine) as a ministry in collaboration with our partners," Njie said during an orientation with the media on Tuesday January, 19.

He stressed that people might start relaying different misconceptions about the vaccine through rumours to discourage people from using it.

Njia said vaccination is not something new in the Gambia as they have done it on a series of occasions.

He made it clear that anytime the Covid-19 vaccination is available in the Gambia, the ministry will put it to work as it is approved by the WHO.

Nija further said whenever the vaccine is in the country the public will be informed as to when they will start vaccination.

"We need to come out now aggressively because we are seeing an increase in the number of cases," he said.

Nija said since cases are increasing in the country, they have to strengthen their interventions. He went on to say such could be done by speaking to Gambians in languages they will understand.

He said this can be done through the help of the media. Thus, he implored the media to partner with them and re-strategize how best they can package the information for public consumption.

The Director of education and health promotion commended the media for being so supportive and encouraged them to do more programs on Covid-19 in order to remind and sensitize the public about the disease.

He also urged journalists to be key examples when it comes to adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

"You are being oriented on covid-19 in order to help in changing the people's concept of covid-19", he said.

Momodou Gassama, WHO Representative, informed journalists that human lives are precious to be facing deaths caused by Covid-19, as the world clocked 95 million cases.

"We have to work together to know what we have to do to stop the deaths," Gassama said.

Mr. Gassama said journalists have an important role to play as they disseminate information to the people in order for them to prevent themselves, adding that it is not only doctors who save lives.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Burna Boy's Song Makes U.S. Presidential Inauguration Playlist
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.