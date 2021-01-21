Nigeria: Bandits Kill Seven Members of Local Security Outfit, Burn 50 Motorcycles in Niger

Not less than seven men of the local vigilante in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State have been killed by bandits, while several others were also injured and have been hospitalised.

The bandits also reportedly burnt 50 motorcycles belonging to the vigilance group.

It was learnt that the incident occurred few days after bandits slain seven farmers in the area.

Following this development, THISDAY learnt that the vigilante mobilised to 'wage war' against the bandits, who were said to be hiding in the forests in the area.

According to a reliable source, a mole within the vigilance group leaked their plan to the bandits resulting in the gunmen rounding them up where they were making the final plan to attack the bandits.

The source said: "The bandits shot sporadically at the vigilante, killing seven of them and injuring several others," adding that the bandits also set fire on 50 motorcycles belonging to the local security men parked a distance to where the meeting was being held, burning them to ashes.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, when contacted, confirmed the story, describing the incident as "saddening."

Matane, however, said the state government in collaboration with all the security agencies in the state has begun a massive assault on bandits in the forests in the state, saying: "Recently, the security agencies burnt down completely one of the camps of the bandits."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, not less than 40 Fulani men and some members of their families have been arrested by security operatives at the Abdulsalami Abubakar motor park in Minna, the state capital. The arrest took place last Monday morning.

Reports have it that the Fulani men were suspected bandits who escaped from one of the local government areas of the state where security men have launched attack to stop banditry and kidnapping.

Those arrested were said to have stayed the night at the motor park for a journey that will take them outside the state last Monday morning, but their plan was leaked to the security operatives.

It was said that three trucks loaded with heavily armed soldiers, policemen, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) carried out the operation after which they took those arrested to an unknown destination.

When contacted on the phone, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to investigate and get back to THISDAY, but has not done so.