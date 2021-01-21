Nigeria: Govt Begins Final Verification of Former Nigeria Airways Workers

21 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Ndubuisi Francis

The federal government has commenced the final verification exercise for the former employees of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL).

The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is currently handling the mop-up verification exercise for ex- workers of NAL (In Liquidation), in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Aviation, in Kano State.

A statement released by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Hassan Dodo, said the mop-up verification exercise, which is the last to be undertaken by the finance ministry is meant to verify ex- workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways who had genuine claims but were yet to be paid.

Addressing the ex- workers, Director, PICA, Bashir Harisu Mohammed, restated that the exercise was in furtherance of the federal government's determination to ensure that all former public workers, especially those of liquidated agencies, who had genuine and legitimate claims were not denied of such.

According to him, PICA, a department in Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is responsible for conducting the verification exercise just as it carried out the first verification and payment of the verified staff of the defunct agency in November 2007, following an earlier approval by the late President Umaru Yar'Adua.

