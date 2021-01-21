Nigeria: Fayemi Hails Kukah On Pope's Appointment

21 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah, on his appointment into the Papal Dicastery on the promotion of integral human development.

The governor, in a personally signed congratulatory letter dated January 19, 2021, and made available to journalists yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, stated that the appointment was an unequivocal expression of Pope Francis confidence in Bishop Kukah's ability to be an "impeccable advisor on a wide range of human development issues."

Fayemi described the Dicastery as a perfect place for Kukah because it is one of the apostolic ministrations of the Papal in "reaching the weak, seeking social justice and ending all forms of practices inimical to the dignity of man.

"It goes without saying that your role as a pastor, social commentator, public intellectual, peace-maker, interfaith conciliator and fighter for the rights of the underprivileged, readily recommends you for this latest addition to your enviable pedigree as a social justice crusader."

He added that he had no doubt that the bishop would bring his competence and character to bear on his new role.

"On behalf of my wife, the government and good people of Ekiti State, kindly accept my best wishes as you resume your new role bishop," the governor added.

