Africa: Continent Nears 82,000 Covid-19 Deaths

21 January 2021
As of January 21, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,336,851. Reported deaths in Africa reached 81,762 and 2,772,575 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,369,426 - and 38,854 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (462,542), Tunisia (188,373), Egypt (158,963), Ethiopia (132,034), and Nigeria (114,691). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

