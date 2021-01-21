Tanzania: Woman Allegedly Kills Step Daughter, Attempts Suicide

Dar es Salaam — Police in Kinondoni are holding a city resident over allegations of killing a step daughter, attempting to kill her two children and attempting to take her own life.

Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Ramadhan Kingai told journalists in the city yesterday that one Roda Beda informed the law enforcers that Ms Pendo Carlos, 30, had sent a text message to relatives informing them of her intention of killing all her children and committing suicide.

However, Ms Carlos is still undergoing treatment at Sinza Palestine Hospital but under police security.

According to narrations by another relative (a brother) to Ms Carlos, who, however, requested not to be named, and who took part in the rescue efforts, before attempting to take her own life, Ms Carlos allegedly first killed Belinda Carlos, 17, by poisoning her and later threw her two children, Bertha Carlos, 4, and Brighton, 6, into a well at her Tegeta home.

The relative said the woman then covered the lid of the well.

But Bertha and Brighton survived because there was no water in the well and someone came earlier to their rescue.

Commander Kingai said Ms Beda informed the police about the matter over the phone on Tuesday at around 1pm.

Information shared had it that after the actions at her home, Ms Carlos, allegedly left for Sinza where she booked a room at a lodge where she attempted on her own life.

"She took a mixture of beer and poison, but lodge workers came to her rescue after hearing a strange noise from the room, they then used a spare key to get into her room," explained Mr Kingai.

The brother, who spoke from Ms Carlos' house at Tegeta, told The Citizen yesterday that he had also received Ms Pendo Carlos' message at around 1pm on Tuesday.

"I received a text message from my sister (Ms Pendo Carlos) that alerted me of the situation. I was at her shop which sells foodstuff, so I had to rush back home to try and do something," he detailed.

He said it occurred to him that his sister had sent the message to several people including her friend who also runs a similar business in Tegeta.

Upon reaching home, he found the main gate closed. He thus decided to climb over the brick fence, but found the main door to the house also locked. The only option for him was to break in through a window by using an axe and started looking for the children.

"I found my niece (Belinda) laying on the floor in my sister's bedroom with a scarf tied tightly around her neck. Besides that there was a cup of supposedly poison," he explained.

Upon further search, he then heard children's cries from the backyard of the house. He noted the source of the cries as coming from the well, where he found the two children.

"I rushed them to a hospital nearby, and it was at that time that I was informed that my sister had been found and admitted to Sinza Palestine Hospital," said the brother of Ms Carlos.

He further detailed that the deceased (Belinda) and her stepmother (Pendo) had had cordial relations.

The brother further noted, however, that there had been repeated wrangles between Ms Carlos and her late husband's relatives right after the death of Pendo's husband in April, 2020.

"Her husband entitled all the inheritance under her name, and his relatives have been against it," said Mr Jose.