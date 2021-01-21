Liberia: President Weah Dedicates New LPRC Office Complex, Vowing to Achieve National Development Agenda

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 dedicated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Corporate Headquarters Complex of the Liberian Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC).

This is yet another landmark achievement of the government's infrastructural development drive, one that seeks to move public institutions from private and/or shanty office structures to their own buildings.

In a brief statement at the dedication ceremony, the Liberian Chief Executive said: "Today we are here once again to witness another important milestone in the history of this country: the dedication of the very first purpose-built Administrative Building of the LPRC since its establishment more than 40 years ago."

President Weah said his administration embarked on infrastructural projects such as the LPRC headquarters complex to reshape the development landscape of Liberia, Africa's oldest country that lacks much-needed facilities.

The Liberian Leader asserted that he intends to ensure that every Government Ministry, Agency, or Public Corporation has its own office building, in order to curtail exorbitant lease payments to landlords.

He said rental fees paid to landlords could otherwise be saved and better utilized to build schools or clinics or other projects which could better serve our Liberians.

"Over the long term, these rental payments could equal or exceed the cost of constructing our own government buildings," the President noted, and added: "We have our vision, and we will fulfill our mission. Our vision is fully set out and captured in the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), and our mission is to fulfill that vision by development."

President Weah vowed that his government would complete the mission of the PAPD by continuing to give priority to infrastructural development.

The President said though critics seem to close their eyes to the positive strides of the government but should see the LPRC building as an example of the government's development tangibles.

He said: "Here is the building. Although it speaks for itself, there are still those who say that they cannot see it. Well, it is often said that 'none is as blind as those who do not wish to see. Even lights in the city, people say they cannot see the light. So, will they see a building?"

The Liberian Leader indicated that the government was not concerned by the continued disparaging comments from critics but that his government would continue working for and in the interest of the Liberian people.

President Weah used the time to extol the Management and staff of the LPRC for what he termed "taking this important initiative to construct this Administrative Building and modernize some of the other facilities which are used in their operation."

He paid special tribute to Managing Director, Madam Marie Urey Coleman and her immediate predecessor, Ms. Nyemadi Pearson for completing and starting the project.

"It is worthy to note that these two female administrators were appointed by this Administration, and they have justified their preferment by bringing a high level of professionalism, energy, and innovation to the management of the LPRC," he asserted further and admonished the Management and Staff to "ensure proper management and maintenance of the building so that it will continue to serve you well into the future."

The dedication of the LPRC office complex comes few months after the President similarly dedicated the Administrative Building of the National Port Authority, which he said never before had the benefit of being headquartered in a modern office building since 75 years existence of the Port.

Later in the day, President Weah toured and inspected the Popo Beach Housing Project as well as the ongoing new Duala Market facilities.

He later told reporters that he was impressed with the works in Duala, which he noted is part of his vision to transform the country.