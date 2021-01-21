Zimbabwe: Free Covid-19 Testing for Gweru Residents

THE Gweru City Council (GCC) has rolled out free Covid-19 testing as part of efforts to control the contagion among residents.

This comes amid exorbitant fees of up to US$65 being demanded per head by national health centres licensed to conduct the crucial tests among locals.

In a statement Wednesday, the Gweru City Council said it had identified three points in the city where the tests would be conducted from Monday to Friday.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care in conjunction with the City of Gweru Council are offering free Covid-19 testing," GCC said.

"The testing would be from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1pm and the testing points are Amtec, Fairmile and Senga roadblocks."

Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed the development and said rapid antigen tests would be conducted at the points.

"Rapid diagnostic tests would be conducted at roadblocks and if someone tests positive, then PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) would then be conducted," she said.

The development comes after government has come under pressure among locals to scale up Covid-19 testing amid galloping infections and deaths being reported in different parts of the country every day.

PCR tests have been said to be more accurate than rapid tests although the former takes longer to deliver results.

As of Tuesday, 4 275 PCR tests had been carried across the country with the Midlands province conducting only 233 of the tests.

The province had recorded 1 941 confirmed cases, 1 317 recoveries and 33 deaths.