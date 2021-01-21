Zimbabwe: Medical Council Warns Over Social Media Adverts of False Covid-19 Treating Drugs

21 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

THE Medical and Mental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe has warned the public over social media adverts by some unscrupulous medical practitioners claiming to be able to treat Covid-19 using Ivermectin, Doxycycline and Nano Silver.

In a statement Wednesday, the medical council dismissed claims that the drugs could be used as treatment for the deadly virus and warned practitioners to stop taking advantage of the pandemic to make profits.

"It is common widespread advertising on social media by some medical practitioners claiming to be able to treat Covid-19 using Ivermectin, Doxycycline and Nano Silver.

"Various packages have been put out in the media for prevention and treatment.

"Ivermectin is an old drug that is used to treat parasitic infections and is not currently registered by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Zimbabwe and elsewhere in the world.

"Nano silver is again not registered for the use of treating Covid-19," read the circular.

It continued, "Council has it on record that on 7 August 2020 Alpha Clinic was guaranteed to import specified quantities of this drug from South Africa strictly for research purposes and this licence was valid for 2 months.

"The MCAZ has also issued warnings against using veterinary ivermectin in human beings as they pose great danger to life.

"It must be noted that Doxycycline is a restricted prescription drug not to be sold to any person/practitioner.

"Practitioners are therefore warned against taking advantage of the sick and desperate members of the public during this deadly pandemic."

Zimbabwe has recorded over 800 Covid-19 deaths as infections soar during the current second wave of the pandemic.

Government early this month imposed yet another 30-day national lockdown period to curb the further spread of the deadly virus.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Burna Boy's Song Makes U.S. Presidential Inauguration Playlist
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.