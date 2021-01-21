Ghana: National Service Personnel in Trouble Over Alleged Gh¢163,000 Theft

21 January 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A national service personnel, Danyagiri Mark, has appeared before an Accra High Court in Tamale, for allegedly stealing GH¢163,000, belonging to the Tamale Medical Stores.

The national service personnel, who has been in detention since December 17, 2020, is facing charges of stealing, forgery and money laundering.

At the last hearing, the court presided over by Richard Kogyapwa, granted the accused bail with two sureties to be justified, but he failed to meet the bail conditions.

Danyagiri Mark is being held for masterminding financial scandal, which has robbed the institution of money at the blind side of authorities.

Investigations uncovered that he in connivance with others (names withheld) opened a duplicate account at Sunyani Branch of Stanbic Bank with the name D.V Drug Procurement Account, and divert money belonging to the stores into the account.

Danyagiri Mark and others stole cheques or altered cheques, and paid them into the fictitious Sunyani Branch (D.V Procurement Account), amounting to GHS163,000, to which the national service personnel was the sole signatory.

When he was arrested, he admitted to using part of the money to purchase an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle, amounting to GH¢78, 000 and gadgets including iPhones.

Police investigators also retrieved GH¢39, 975 cash from him at the time of arrest, which he admitted was part of the money he stole. - myjoyonline.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

