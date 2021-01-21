Namibia: Sesfontein Councillor Wants Pupils to Return to Anker

SESFONTEIN constituency regional councillor Hendrik Gaobaeb wants pupils of Edward //Garoeb Primary School to return to Anker settlement for the academic year.

The pupils were relocated to Frans Frederick Primary School at Fransfontein two years ago after earthquake tremors hit Anker.

Goabaeb, who is also the chairperson of the Kunene Regional Council, on Wednesday said he would meet Kunene governor Marius Sheya to discuss the reopening of the school.

Goabaeb earlier said he intended to hold discussions with Sheya and the director of education in the Kunene region, Angeline Jantze, but the two were on holiday until earlier this year.

He also blasted the Ministry of Mines and Energy for the delay in reopening the school.

"Last November, the mines ministry asked the ministry of works to look at the buildings. Why only in November while the earthquake took place in 2018?" he questioned.

According to him, a meeting held on 5 January at Anker was unfruitful as representatives from the education ministry did not say much and only gave a report from the previous meetings.

Goabaeb said since the school was constructed 50 years ago there had been no maintenance plan. "The cracks which are in the wall are from the past. Cracks which the media writes about are from the past," he said.

He added that the hostel blocks at Edward //Garoeb Primary School in which pupils are accommodated are overcrowded.

Goabaeb said some parents were open to tents being set up at the school or nearby to accommodate the pupils.

Yesterday, parents who spoke to The Namibian said their children would not return to Fransfontein to attend school there.