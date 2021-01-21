Tunisia: 80 Percent of Deaths Recorded in Tunisia Are Due to Non-Communicable Diseases ( Moh)

Tunis/Tunisia — "80% of the deaths recorded in Tunisia each year are due to non-communicable diseases, mainly cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and respiratory diseases," underlined Rafla Tej Dallegi, Doctor in charge of non-communicable diseases at the Health Ministry.

During a workshop organised in Tunis by the Health Ministry on the development of a national multi-sector action plan to fight against non-communicable diseases, she said that it is possible to prevent between 15 and 20 thousand deaths due to non-communicable diseases per year, especially among people under 65 years old.

She further indicated that the national action plan seeks to implement the national strategy to fight against non-communicable diseases devised in partnership with civil society components since 2018.

Rafla Tej Dallegi added that this action plan will be based on good governance, fight against risk factors, early diagnosis and adoption of sector-specific measures, particularly with regard to smoking, in addition to the recommendation of a healthy diet and physical exercise.

She also pointed out that bad eating habits, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, lack of medical follow-up and failure of early detection are among the factors that reinforce the spread of non-communicable diseases known as chronic diseases.

The national action plan will be adopted during the third workshop on early detection scheduled for next February, the doctor said.

