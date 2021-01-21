Nigerian Wrestlers Motivated to Win Medals At Tokyo Olympics - Igali

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation and Commissioner for Sports Development in Bayelsa State, Hon. Daniel Igali said Nigerian wrestlers have high hopes of winning medals for the country at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympian who stated this during the closing ceremony of the Baraza Champion of Champions Wrestling Championship at the Dynamic Wrestling Theatre in Yenagoa said the tournament is aimed at preparing the wrestlers for bigger competitions.

Igali thanked Bayelsa State Government and other sponsors for always supporting the Nigeria Wrestling Federation.

The retired wrestler who won a gold medal in the Men's 69 kg freestyle for his adopted nation Canada at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Australia also disclosed that an 18 room Accommodation facility has been built in wrestling theatre to accommodate wrestlers during major competitions.

Earlier, Governor Douye Diri called on the organised private sector and captains of industries to invest and support the development of Sports in Bayelsa State.

He urged the multinational oil companies to partner the government by sponsoring sporting events in order to positively engage the youths.

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of the president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation for his relentless efforts in repositioning wrestling in the country.

He charged Hon. Igali to revive sports in the state and ensure that Bayelsa is among the top three states in the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

Diri, therefore, gave thumbs up to the wrestlers for their performances at the Champion of Champions competition, expressing the hope that they would take advantage of the tournament to win medals for Nigeria during the Africa Wrestling Championships and the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.