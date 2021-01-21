Uganda: Multichoice Brings New Promo to Attract More Clients

MultiChoice Uganda recently announced a new year's sales offer that will see customers acquire Dstv decoder packages and hardware at a special price offer.

While addressing the media at the launch of the promotion at a Dstv agent store in Kireka recently, Colin Asiimwe, the head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, called the drive groundbreaking.

"As a continuation of the season's celebration into the new year, we are excited to lower the cost of entry for our new Dstv customers by allowing them to make the switch from other pay TV providers to the home of the world's best football."

A March 2020 communications sector market performance report by Uganda Communications Commission indicated that the total active pay TV subscribers stood at 1.58 million, a base that Dstv wants to further tap into, according to Asiimwe.

"We are very conscious of the things that happened last year and how that led to challenges for our customers. We know that there are a lot of customers out there in the market who want to access the Dstv service. In order to allow them to do that, we have introduced this decoder offer."

Under this promotion, a customer will acquire a Dstv HD Zappa at Shs 99,000 inclusive of one-month subscription of DStv Access and installation. It will allow customers of other service providers with satellite dishes to convert to Dstv upon the purchase of the decoder.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the public relations and communications manager at MultiChoice Uganda, stressed that the promotion was another strategy to give local productions a larger audience in order to give local storytellers the platform to push the envelope through their work.

The offer will run until March 31, 2021 and is expected to draw more clients to the company.