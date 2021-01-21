Uganda: Multichoice Brings New Promo to Attract More Clients

21 January 2021
The Observer (Kampala)
By Aaron Gad Orena

MultiChoice Uganda recently announced a new year's sales offer that will see customers acquire Dstv decoder packages and hardware at a special price offer.

While addressing the media at the launch of the promotion at a Dstv agent store in Kireka recently, Colin Asiimwe, the head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, called the drive groundbreaking.

"As a continuation of the season's celebration into the new year, we are excited to lower the cost of entry for our new Dstv customers by allowing them to make the switch from other pay TV providers to the home of the world's best football."

A March 2020 communications sector market performance report by Uganda Communications Commission indicated that the total active pay TV subscribers stood at 1.58 million, a base that Dstv wants to further tap into, according to Asiimwe.

"We are very conscious of the things that happened last year and how that led to challenges for our customers. We know that there are a lot of customers out there in the market who want to access the Dstv service. In order to allow them to do that, we have introduced this decoder offer."

Under this promotion, a customer will acquire a Dstv HD Zappa at Shs 99,000 inclusive of one-month subscription of DStv Access and installation. It will allow customers of other service providers with satellite dishes to convert to Dstv upon the purchase of the decoder.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the public relations and communications manager at MultiChoice Uganda, stressed that the promotion was another strategy to give local productions a larger audience in order to give local storytellers the platform to push the envelope through their work.

The offer will run until March 31, 2021 and is expected to draw more clients to the company.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.