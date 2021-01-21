Tanzania: Dawasa Takes Mwanga-Korogwe Water Project

PRESIDENT John Magufuli is expected to grace the launch of Mwanga-Same-Korogwe water mega project being implemented in Kilimanjaro region, upon its completion later this year.

This was stated by the Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso, during the project handover to the Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) ceremony in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro region, on Monday.

DAWASA has been reassigned to continue with its implementation after the government in December last year, terminated the contract a contractor, who was hired failed to deliver.

Addressing the residents who attended the event, the minister said the delay in the implementation of the project saddened the President and other senior government officials, including Vice- President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

"Even during last year's general election campaign, President Magufuli did not hesitate to make it public the grievances of the people of Mwanga, Same and Korogwe... the complaints were for the delay of this project and this is why we made difficult decision to nullify the contract," he added.

Mr Aweso said that the ministry would ensure the people in the environs get access to clean and safe water.

He said that DAWASA has assured the ministry that they will complete the project by November this year and benefit more than 400,000 people once completed.

"Water is a major catalyst for the economy of individuals and society as a whole... the resource is also important in protecting our health and the environment; therefore, I promise that we at the ministry will work day and night to ensure it is completed for the benefit of residents and the nation as a whole," said the minister.

Elaborating, he directed the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Engineer Anthony Sanga to ensure they complete all legal and procurement procedures, which might prevent the government from entering in agreement with contractors.

On handing over of the project to DAWASA, Mr Aweso said the government decided to give the indigenous companies a chance, adding that the authority has already shown success in its operations including access to clean and safe water for the residents of Kisarawe and Mkuranga areas in Coast region.

It was noted that some areas in the region have never been served with clean and safe water since the country gained independence 60 years ago.

Earlier, DAWASA Chief Executive Officer, Eng Cyprian Luhemeja, promised that the institution's experts were expected to complete the project's implementation by November this year, ready for handover.

"Today is January 19, 2021 and we promise you that this project will be completed by November this year and officially handed over to the ministry ready for its launch on December 19th, this year," said Eng Luhemeja.

Speaking at the occasion on behalf of the District Commissioners (DCs) whose areas the project will be implemented, Same District Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule, commended the government for its decision to award the scheme to a local institution, saying its completion will be possible.

"The government's decision of handing over this project to DAWASA today and its completion assured here by DAWASA officials, will address water woes in the region," she added.