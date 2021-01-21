Mozambique: Pretoria Puzzled By Mozambique's Silence On Aid to Fight Islamist Insurgency

analysis

South Africa has expressed continuing frustration at the Mozambique government's failure to state what help it wants in fighting a growing Islamic State-linked incursion which has now displaced more than 565,000 people.

South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the inability of the regional body, the South African Development Community (SADC), to decide how to help Mozambique combat an Islamic State-linked insurgency "remains a very worrying puzzle to us as the South African government".

"We have made every effort to reach out to the government of Mozambique and to sit with them to decide a support agenda," she said on Wednesday in a webinar organised by London's Chatham House on South Africa's foreign policy.

"Thus far we've not succeeded in concretising exactly the nature of support we should give to the government... through the police service, intelligence or indeed our defence force."

Don't want to see ads?

Pandor added that SADC would soon hold a special summit to discuss the Mozambique incursion.

The minister responded to a UN report issued on Wednesday that about 565,000 people in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado had already been forced to flee their homes, abandoning their crops and livelihoods because...