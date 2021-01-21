South Africa: Task Team Appointed to Save Amathole District Municipality - Salary Freeze Scrapped

21 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

After a meeting with the national and provincial governments, the embattled Amathole district municipality's mayor, Khanyile Maneli, announced this week that plans to freeze salaries until June had been abandoned. The council has refused to provide details.

On Tuesday, the Amathole district municipality withdrew a circular to its employees indicating that salaries would not be paid after an "intervention" by the national and provincial governments, but refused to make any details public.

Amathole is the third municipality in the province where a financial rescue plan had to be implemented. The others are the Makana municipality in Makhanda and the Enoch Mgijima municipality in Komani. In both cases, financial intervention was triggered by lawsuits filed against the provincial government by civil society organisations.

Amathole mayor Khanyile Maneli said they were in talks with the national and provincial governments to save the municipality.

On 8 January 2021, the council issued a circular to its staff saying they would not receive salaries for February, April, May and June.

Amathole district municipality includes local municipalities Raymond Mhlaba in Fort Beaufort, Ngqushwa in Peddie, Amahlathi in Stutterheim, Mnquma in Butterworth, Great Kei in Komga and Mbhashe in Willowvale.

It is one of 14 district municipalities...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.