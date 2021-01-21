South Africa: Task Team Appointed to Save Amathole District Municipality - Salary Freeze Scrapped

analysis

After a meeting with the national and provincial governments, the embattled Amathole district municipality's mayor, Khanyile Maneli, announced this week that plans to freeze salaries until June had been abandoned. The council has refused to provide details.

On Tuesday, the Amathole district municipality withdrew a circular to its employees indicating that salaries would not be paid after an "intervention" by the national and provincial governments, but refused to make any details public.

Amathole is the third municipality in the province where a financial rescue plan had to be implemented. The others are the Makana municipality in Makhanda and the Enoch Mgijima municipality in Komani. In both cases, financial intervention was triggered by lawsuits filed against the provincial government by civil society organisations.

Amathole mayor Khanyile Maneli said they were in talks with the national and provincial governments to save the municipality.

On 8 January 2021, the council issued a circular to its staff saying they would not receive salaries for February, April, May and June.

Amathole district municipality includes local municipalities Raymond Mhlaba in Fort Beaufort, Ngqushwa in Peddie, Amahlathi in Stutterheim, Mnquma in Butterworth, Great Kei in Komga and Mbhashe in Willowvale.

It is one of 14 district municipalities...