press release

Butterworth Police arrested a 28-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm, 14 mandrax tablets and 18 straws.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, 21 January 2021 at about 02:00 at Phola Park informal settlement, Bika Township, Butterworth following police intelligence that he was in possession of both unlicensed firearm and drugs.

He is expected to appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Friday, 22 January 2021.