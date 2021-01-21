South Africa: Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Reminds Farmers to Vaccinate Animals Against Rift Valley Fever

press release

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) would like to remind owners of cattle, sheep and goats to vaccinate their animals against Rift Valley Fever (RVF). The current rainfall predictions indicate that good rainfall might occur in certain areas of the country as a result of a La Niña weather phenomenon. This will result in an increase in the numbers of mosquitoes.

RVF is a serious viral disease that is spread by mosquitoes that can carry the disease from infected animals to healthy animals. RVF may cause abortions and deaths in cattle, sheep and goats. People coming into contact with the blood and other body fluids of infected animals may also develop RVF.

Farmers are therefore advised to vaccinate all cattle, sheep and goats against Rift Valley Fever. Live vaccine (OBP Live) must only be used on non-pregnant animals as the live vaccine can cause abortions. Only dead/inactivated (OBP) vaccine must be used on pregnant animals. It is the responsibility of the animal owners to vaccinate their animals to prevent death of their animals leading to financial losses.

Any suspicion of RVF disease must be reported immediately to the nearest State Veterinarian.