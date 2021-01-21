South Africa: Public Investment Corporation Not Inviting Anyone Else to Party

20 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

The Public Investment Corporation is bumping heads with some black-owned businesses it has sponsored and is refusing to repent on a ruling made by the Supreme Court. Heads will surely roll.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Magae Makhaya Housing (MMH) is a property development company that specialises in affordable housing. Its mandate is to increase property ownership by developing lower-cost units for Government Employees' Pension Fund (GEPF) beneficiaries. The fund owns 25% of the company's shares, followed by black-owned consortiums Sekepe Investments with 55%, Alchemy with 10% and Marobalo with 10%.

It forms part of the Public Investment Corporation's (PIC's) social infrastructure programme, providing funding to address the supply-side constraints to affordable housing delivery. The investment is envisaged to enable a steady supply of affordable housing units in various urban areas across the country.

It is also part of the PIC's unlisted portfolio called Isibaya, which is about 5.34% of total assets under management (and includes unlisted property of 2.61%), according to the asset manager's latest financial results.

Of its Isibaya portfolio, 33.5% of the businesses supported by this PIC cluster were declared to be in distress as of June 2020. This was according to a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.