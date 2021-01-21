Zimbabwe: Just in - Agribank Set to Become Land Bank

21 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has advised farmers to have a good relationship with banks as Government's plan to establish Agribank as a land bank is in order and will be complete in the next two months.

Dr Masuka said Agribank will be responsible for investment support and group landing as the Government intensifies commercialisation of the agriculture sector.

He was speaking at Nyamuseve Irrigation scheme in Guruve while touring such schemes and farms in the province on a technical assessment visit.

"We are establishing a land bank. Agribank will become the land bank in the next two months and they will be doing the large part of lending and group lending," he said.

