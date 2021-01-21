Kenya: Team Kenya Upbeat As Noc-K Launch Partnership With Lottery Company

Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim and her Kenya Lioness counterpart, Philadelphia Olando believe they will perform well in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics, thanks to a partnership between the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Kenya Charity Sweepstakes.

The two entities Thursday entered a deal that will run until 2024, during which NOC-K will be getting 10 percent of all the Kenya Charity Sweepstakes' net game revenues.

According to NOC-K President Paul Tergat and Kenya Charity Sweepstakes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yaron Farachi, the funds will be used in preparing athletes for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan, and other events beyond, including the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Kenya Charity Sweepstakes, a lottery company that has been in the local market for more than 50 years has now kick-started that partnership by donating Sh10 million to NOC-K.

"Because of this sponsorship, I believe we will have good training, and when we participate in the Olympics, we will make a change. We have not featured in the Olympics for 14 years and therefore we believe it is our time. We will definitely do well," said Moim during the event held in Nairobi.

Kenya Lioness captain Philadelphia Olando said: "As athletes we believe we are on the right track, as far as Olympics is concerned and this support will go a long way in ensuring that we perform well in the games."

NOC-K president Tergat commended the lottery and charity organisation for choosing to work with them, promising that the funds will be used prudently.

"The partnership we have had with them (Kenya Charity Sweepstakes) is a long one and for them to come in now, it shows the importance that they are putting towards the development of sports in this country and we appreciate it. Our objective is and remains to ensure that all the resources that our partners are giving us will always go into the promotion of sportsmen and the Olympics movement. That is the spirit that we have," he said.

"I wish therefore to assure that in anything that you are going to give us, there will be a lot of transparency and integrity of what we are doing," added the former world marathon record holder.

On his part, Kenya Charity Sweepstakes CEO Farachi urged Kenyans to play their games, since NOC-k will benefit directly form their stakes.

"We are looking for people to support us by participating in our games so that we are able to support the athletes. The money will not come from the sky but from the support we get from the public," said Farachi, adding that they also intend to involve local athletes in various activities them "to be close to the community."

Apart from Malkia Strikers, Kenya Lioness and Shujaa, boxing and taekwondo are the other disciplines, that will represent Kenya at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which is scheduled to start on July 23.

In boxing, only Nick Okoth, 37, and Christine Ongare, 26, have qualified for the prestigious event, while in taekwondo Faith Ogalo has made the cut.

And with the uncertainty over the games due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tergat assured the athletes that they will go on as planned. "I know there are so many outlets giving wrong information out there but from where I sit, I want to assure you that the postponed 2020 Olympics will take place. We are going for these games," he underlined.