Zimbabwe: Civil Service Cuts Workforce

All ministries, Government departments and agencies -- except for the Ministry of Health and Child Care -- will be operating with 10 percent staff from today until February 3 to decongest work stations.

This was announced yesterday by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana in a tweet.

He said the development was likely to impact on the service that the public receives from the ministries and departments.

"From tomorrow 21 January 2021 (today) to 3 February 2021, all ministries, Government departments and agencies (except for @MoHCCZim) will be operating with only 10 percent of its staff.

"Those who can work home will be doing that. This is likely to affect the service the public receives," said Mr Mangwana.

On January 5, Government announced it was trimming its workforce to 30 percent and suspending face-to-face meetings in the public service to ensure the safety of employees.