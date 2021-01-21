South Africa: Public Order Police Seize Mandrax Tablets and Arrest Suspect

press release

In a strange twist of fate, a 59-year-old New Brighton man was arrested this morning, 21 January 2021 and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs.

It is alleged that at about 09:15, Public Order Policing members were assisting the Sheriff's office in an eviction in Soncenywa Street in New Brighton. Whilst the eviction was in process, the members remained on the outside to ensure that the process went smoothly and that there was no resistance from the evictee. As a headboard was brought outside, a packet fell out of it. On closer inspection, members established that it was a packet containing mandrax tablets.

The entire focus was shifted and police members thoroughly searched the house and its contents. More than 4500 mandrax tablets were confiscated.

The suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrates' court soon. Ends

