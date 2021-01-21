South Africa: Public Order Police Seize Mandrax Tablets and Arrest Suspect

21 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In a strange twist of fate, a 59-year-old New Brighton man was arrested this morning, 21 January 2021 and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs.

It is alleged that at about 09:15, Public Order Policing members were assisting the Sheriff's office in an eviction in Soncenywa Street in New Brighton. Whilst the eviction was in process, the members remained on the outside to ensure that the process went smoothly and that there was no resistance from the evictee. As a headboard was brought outside, a packet fell out of it. On closer inspection, members established that it was a packet containing mandrax tablets.

The entire focus was shifted and police members thoroughly searched the house and its contents. More than 4500 mandrax tablets were confiscated.

The suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrates' court soon. Ends

Enquiries:

Col Priscilla Naidu

0713628726

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sapoliceservice_za/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SAPoliceService

Additional content:

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.