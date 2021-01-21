South Africa: New 2021 Rides - From Alfa to Volkswagen

analysis

After posting the lowest sales in almost two decades in 2019 due to the devastating global impact of Covid-19, the South African motor industry is hard at work in survival/recovery mode hoping to sell parking lots full of new products in 2021.

Although December figures released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) offered a glimmer of hope for the motoring trade -- with exports up by 36.3% and the sale of light commercial vehicles up by 3.2% compared with the same time last year -- the overall aggregate annual sales of new vehicles was 29.1% down year on year.

While Naamsa expects the economy to bounce back in 2021, it may take many months, but more likely years, for the motoring industry to come close to reaching pre-Covid levels.

And although low interest rates and low inflation may stimulate the economy, threats of new Covid-19 variants, stricter lockdown measures, increased load shedding and widespread unemployment will most certainly impact on consumer confidence and spending power.

Here's a look at the products planned for 2021 by local brands, listed alphabetically.

Alfa Romeo

The updated Alfa Giulia. (Photo: Supplied)

Alfa Romeo has been...