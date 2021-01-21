South Africa: Sowing Dissent - Use of Land for Food Garden Divides Bo-Kaap Community

20 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt

Residents of the tight-knit Bo-Kaap community in Cape Town are torn over the use of a plot of land for a food garden, started to provide food security during the pandemic. The dispute comes before court on Friday.

"Private property", "Trespassers will be prosecuted" read two signs on the gate of an organic food garden in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town which has been locked since October 2020.

Use of the land is being contested by:

The community organisation Suboka, which started the food garden in July 2020;

The Darul Falaah Study Group* (DFSG), the trustees of the land;

The Universal Islamic and Cultural Trust*, the developers of the land; and

Neighbouring residents.

The community food garden in Bo-Kaap, planted in July 2020, has become a highly contested site after being locked by the trustees of the land in October 2020. (Photo: Victoria O'Regan)

Suboka and parties involved in the land contestation, including the trustees of the land, will head to court on Friday after Suboka founder Soraya Booley filed a court order on 12 January.

The food garden is on a corner on Pepper Street, alongside a cul-de-sac where the neighbourhood's youngsters often play. It has brought anything but peace to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

