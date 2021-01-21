Angola: Minister Defends Women's Participation in Conflict Resolution

20 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister for Social Action, Family and Woman Promotion, Faustina Alves, Wednesday in Luanda, called for greater participation for "ladies" in actions aimed at resolving conflicts in society.

The Government official was speaking at the closing of a round table on women's participation in peacekeeping and conflict resolution processes, stressing that the presence of women in this field is generally unknown, so that they are not called to the negotiating tables.

She recalled that the UN Security Council adopted in 2000 its historic resolution 1325 on Women and Security, where for the first time it referred to their distinct experiences and contributions in the context of peace and security, which allowed for some gender integration and visibility in the field of pacification.

The official reaffirmed the Government's commitment to the participation of women in the prevention, development and implementation of national action plans.

The meeting addressed, among others, issues related to women's experience and challenges in defence and security bodies and their participation in peace and security processes in Angola.

