Nigeria: APC Assures Ekiti People of More Dividends of Democracy

21 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Ekiti State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged residents of the state to brace up for more dividends of democracy in 2021.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Sam Oluwalana, the state APC Director of Media and Publicity on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Oluwalana said that the inauguration of a multi-million naira snail factory at Okemesi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state showed that better days were ahead.

He described the factory as the second biggest in Africa, saying that the factory has put the state on the world map.

"The year 2021 will be one to be remembered for good by the people of the state as new ideas, innovations, and monumental projects are beginning to spring up in the state.

"New buildings have been built in all the primary and secondary schools in the state, while 600 new teachers are being injected into the primary schools.

"All iconic buildings that are over a century old in all the schools in the state would soon be demolished to give way for new ones.

"Just a few days ago, Fayemi promised to make life more comfortable for judicial officers in government employment," he said.

Oluwalana added: "Judges are assured of a new set of vehicles. Female Judges too are to be promoted to the bench for the state judiciary to be gender-sensitive.

"This will in no small measure improve the image of the judges and enhance the effective performance of their duties," he said.

Oluwalana appealed for maximum cooperation from the people so that the ongoing developmental trend would be extended to other sectors of the economy in the state.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Mugabes Zimbabwe Dairy Empire Falls From Grace

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.