Angola: Parliament Debates Impunity

20 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) is holding a debate on Thursday on the theme of "combating impunity as a key factor for good governance," proposed by the MPLA Parliamentary Group.

This will be the first discussion of its kind in this Parliamentary Year, which marks the return of monthly debates to that hemicycle, after almost four years.

The monthly debates are no longer scheduled since the end of the previous legislature.

According to the National Assembly's Rules of Procedure, a debate is held periodically, in plenary session, on a matter of general or public interest.

The themes and dates are set by the Speaker of the National Assembly, after hearing the Conference of Parliamentary Group leaders.

The periodicity of debates, in accordance with the Rules of Procedure, may not be less than one month and may be proposed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Parliamentary Groups, representatives of political parties or coalitions of political parties.

Ministers of State and Ministers shall have the right to take part in debates on matters of general or public interest, the purpose of which is to promote any of the fundamental tasks of the State, as provided for in the Constitution and the Law.

