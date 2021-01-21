South Africa: The Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out Must Be Accompanied By Full Transparency

20 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

With an apparent decline in new Covid-19 infections and the implementation of millions of vaccines on the horizon, one would have thought that frustration and despair would be replaced by hope and reassurance. However, the opposite might happen, as the government appears to be putting the wrong people in charge of the vaccine roll-out, along with how it is presented.

On Tuesday afternoon the Cabinet announced that Deputy President David Mabuza would chair an interministerial committee of 16 ministers to oversee the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine doses. At the same time, a health department official gave the first details about how this will be done, how doses will be protected, how the military will be involved, and the introduction of vaccine registration cards.

This should give hope that the end of the pandemic is drawing near. However, it is likely that the scope for frustration and anger by many is only going to increase.

This is because there is hope on the horizon that could be dashed by the government and decisions made by elected politicians and officials.

To use a pointed example: if you have a loved one who is a nurse and dies from Covid-19 you are going...

