Nigeria: APC Government Behind Disunity Among Nigerians - Lamido

Ex-Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Buhari's government for causing disunity amongst Nigerians since it took over in 2015.

Sule Lamido dropped the hints yesterday at the formal inauguration of a 29 man reconciliation committee of the state People's Democratic Party (PDP), said the APC had before emerged victorious in the 2015 elections accused PDP of the brain behind Boko Haram, corruption and all forms of evil bedevilled the country.

His words:- "Even though they accused us with Boko Haram, today more daring criminality of banditry and kidnapping is being perpetrated under their nose without any solution in sight.

"People are being maimed, killed in their homes, towns and villages completely sacked while their women were subjected to utter humiliation under the watchful eyes of those in power today".

Lamido cautioned members of the reconciliation committee to be just and fair in their approach to aggrieved members in order for their work to be effective.

According to him, the committee was formed to meet the aggrieved members of our party to forgive and forget of our perceived grievance to enable the healing process to take place for the sake of the country.

Sule Lamido appealed to the aggrieved members to put the party before themselves and remember that they were once chosen as either political appointees or elected members over and above some other members that might not have been happy at that time.

On his part, the chairman of the state PDP Dr Babandi Ibrahim said the party will do everything humanly possible to ensure that every all aggrieved member are contacted, expressed confidence on the committee.