Nigeria: Registration - APC Reads Riot Act, Threatens to Deal With Hijackers

21 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Andrew Essien

Abuja — Ahead of the registration and revalidation exercise of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), the chairman caretaker extraordinary national convention planning commission (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni has said that the party will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone who hijacks the process.

This is as the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello said the party is already big and will get bigger as it goes into the registration exercise.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe state added that everyone must be given the chance to register.

He said the party has adequate backup material to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

Speaking at the inauguration of the national committee for membership registration and revalidation exercise at the APC secretariat yesterday, he tasked the committee to work as a team for the overall success of the assignment.

He said: "Let me make it abundantly clear that the party would not condone any act of sabotage of denying anyone or group of persons from registering. The party would deal decisively with anyone or group who attempted hijacking the exercise.

The committee is headed by the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Lawal Shuaibu, Osita Isunazo, Tijani Musa Tums, Rotimi Fashakin, Wale Aboderin, Stella Okotete, Hassan Abdullahi, Prof Al-Mustapha Medaner as members, while Senator John Akpan Udoedehe is the secretary.

