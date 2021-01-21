South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Passing of Minister Jackson Mthembu

Jackson Mthembu (file photo).
21 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from COVID-related complications.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss.

Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends

