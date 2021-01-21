Nigeria: Southwest PDP Youths Tackle Gov Makinde Over Romance With Gbenga Daniel

A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths in the Southwest, PDP Youths Congress (PDPYC), on Thursday, said anyone wooing former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to return to the party does not want the progress of the party, declaring that "PDP does not need a traitor in its fold again."

Vanguard recalled that a delegation, led by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, made a call that Gbenga Daniel should return to the PDP and lead the party in Ogun State.

The PDP youth caucus said it was funny that desperation for new allies, having lost control of the party in the Southwest was leading Governor Makinde to run to people like Daniel, who betrayed the PDP immediately after last year's presidential election.

According to its convener, Mr. Oluwole Durojaiye, in a chat with Vanguard, youths in the Southwest PDP would not sit back and allow Governor Makinde to bring ants infested woods into the party just because the governor wanted new political allies who will be ready to lick his (Makinde) anus.

He said: "It is on record that despite being the Director-General of the Atiku presidential campaign, Gbenga Daniel did not even wait for the official reaction to the election results by the PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar before dumping the party."

"The question is, would Otunba Gbenga Daniel have dumped the PDP as he did in 2019 if Atiku had won the presidential election?"

The youths, who told Governor Makinde to tread cautiously in his quest to sustain his rebellion against established positions of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC), reminded him that PDP crises in Ogun State and by extension the Southwest started under Gbenga Daniel in 2011.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As far as we are concerned, Gbenga Daniel acted like a mole during the election and it was actions of traitors like him that cost PDP that election. Most importantly, as of today, all his right-hand men are in APC. Many of them are even appointees of the APC government in the state. Presently, his hotel in Abeokuta is where APC activities do hold and he was still in a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun a few days ago."

"Therefore, instead of Governor Makinde going on his knees to beg Gbenga Daniel, who is neck-deep in APC to come and lead PDP in Ogun State, he should rather go and beg Governor Dapo Abiodun or Senator Ibikunle Amosun to come and lead PDP."

"Also, Governor Makinde should go a step further by going to beg President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf or Senator Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, to come to the PDP and lead the party at the national level so that it will be clearer that the party is now completely sold to the APC."