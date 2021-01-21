Nigeria: Covid-19 - Sanwo-Olu Commissions Armoured Shield Isolation Centre in Lagos

In its effort to bridge the gap between preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently commissioned the Armoured Shield Isolation Centre in Victoria Island area of the state.

The centre is a purpose-built medical facility equipped with ICU capacities put together by Reddington Hospital.

According to Sanwo-Olu, with the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the country and Lagos State, the centre will help respond to potential risk of local transmission of the virus.

"This isolation centre is important for us as a government because it is a clear demonstration of power of collaboration between the public and private sector.

"When public issues rises and private sector raises up to such occasion, the least we can do is to encourage them," he implored.

While warning also that the country is currently going through the second wave of the pandemic, Sanwo-Olu called for more advocacy.

"We cannot stop talking about it. Some people thought COVID-19 is for some set or type of people. No, it knows no race, religion, or economic status," he cautioned.

Following a threat of a second wave, the governor and COVID-19 incident commander highlighted, "We were anticipating that there would be a second wave. But we really did not know that even the second wave would be stronger than the first wave."

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, assured Lagosians of his administration's commitment to heighten and raise the level of preparedness; scale up the provision."

"This administration will not backtrack on public health deliverables. COVID-19 is still a public health issue, therefore government will continue to lead from the front," he vowed.

The governor also mentioned that his administration will launch another oxygen plant in its preparedness.

While commending the efforts of the Reddington team, the governor enjoined residents to adhere to all non-pharmaceutical protocols.

"Keep to all the non-pharmaceutical protocols: facemask, washing of hands regularly, maintaining social distancing and staying away from huge crowd," he advised.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said following over 3500 test carried out in Lagos State as at last week Thursday, almost 900 positive cases were diagnosed.

"We are testing in all local governments, high income, low income. We are just testing and collecting data.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While we are grateful of the private sector, it is very important that we continue to play the government's role.

"The government comes to play a very important role. We have visited this facility twice to ensure that it conforms with the guidelines set up by the government."

He therefore congratulated the Reddington Hospital Group for complying diligently with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Abayomi emphasised: "Those guidelines protest not just yourself, but also protect your patronage and clientele."

In his reaction, the President and CEO, Reddington Hospital Group, Dr. Yemi Onabowale, commended Sanwo-Olu for combating the first wave of the pandemic.

"I want to commend the Incident Commander for Lagos State; he has done extremely well in leadership, especially in battling the first pandemic and in ensuring that Lagos was safe and I have no doubt that he would rise again to meet this current challenge.