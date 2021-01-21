Nigeria: Police Calls for Political Solution to End Crises in Akwa Ibom Communities

Uyo — Akwa Ibom State Police Command has called on the political class and stakeholders to find an enduring solution to the lingering crises bedevilling communities in Okobo and Mbo local government areas of the state.

Tension has risen in the past few days in the two local government areas as a result of inter-communal hostilities which have led to the killings of dozens and destruction of property valued at several millions of naira.

The Police in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Odiko, a Superintendent of Police, said they are aware of the problems and have taken steps to douse the palpable tension in the areas, and urged the political class to step in and resolves the violent crises for peace to reign.

This comes as armed youths allegedly reportedly killed three persons in a fresh attack on Thursday in Uko Akpan Enwang in Mbo local government area, fuelling more anxiety and apprehension in the community.

The Police, however, called on the warring parties to sheathe their swords and embrace peace in the overall interest of the generality of the people of the state.

The Police statement reads, "As an agency, we are aware of the crises in Okobo and Mbo. The Command has taken steps.

"Our men are on the ground ensuring that normalcy returns. We call on the political class and other critical stakeholders to intervene too."

"However, all parties must as a matter of urgency, for the good of the inhabitants and the State at large, sheathe their swords and give peace a chance to prevail.

CP Amiengheme Andrew, fdc, has deployed more men and we will continue to dominate the affected space until normalcy is fully restored."