Nigeria: Security Concerns - Lasu Restricts Students' Movement On Campus

The decision was taken on Thursday at an emergency meeting of the management, according to a statement by the Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR.

Following the decision, students are not expected on campus any time earlier than 6.30 am and must leave latest by 6.30 pm.

As at now, the main campus has no official accommodation for students.

READ ALSOEdo lawmaker condemns killings in community

The statement read, "Following the reports of some unpleasant incidents bordering on insecurity around the University main Campus, Ojo, the University Management at emergency meeting on Thursday, 21st January, 2021, directed the restriction of movement of students in and out of the University Campus to between the hours of 6:30a.m and 6:30p.m daily.

"By this directive, students are expected to arrive on Campus *at the earliest by 6:30a.m and vacate the premises latest by 6:30pm.*

Students who wish to stay back on Campus to read overnight *must also be on the Campus at 6:30p.m at the latest, and will not be allowed to leave until 6:30a.m the following day.

"The University Management urges all students, to continue to be security conscious in view of worsening security situation in the country."